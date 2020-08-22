Jacqueline M. (Feeney) Roberts, 93, of Leechburg, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in her residence.

A daughter of the late James B. Feeney and Myrtle M. (Lynch) Feeney, she was born on May 12, 1927, in Bradys Bend, Pa.

Jacqueline was employed as a secretary at Leechburg Area High School for more than 20 years before retirement. She enjoyed solving word search puzzles and especially spending time with her five grandchildren. Her memberships included Cross Roads Community Presbyterian Church in Leechburg, Allegheny Hospital Auxiliary (more than 30 years), Leechburg Monday Evening Club and Leechburg Elks Auxiliary (charter member).

Survivors include her son, Jeffrey J. Roberts (Pamela), of Gilpin Township; her daughter, Deborah J. Kasanicky (Joseph), of Gilpin Township; five grandchildren: Lauren E. Roberts (Andrew Carter), Sarah J. Kasanicky (Dr. Bruce Frederick), Katie Jo Shaffer (Jon), and twins-Matthew and Michael Kasanicky; and a great-granddaughter, Maizy Jo Shaffer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Roberts, on Aug. 4, 2002; three brothers: James Feeney, John "Jay" Feeney and Richard Feeney; and two sisters, Callista Lipsie and Catherine Crawford.

Friends will be welcomed by her family on Sunday, Aug. 23, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051). Additional visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral ceremonies at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, with the Rev. Gary J. Lyon officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Gilpin Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leechburg Public Library, 139 Market St., Leechburg, PA 15656. All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of required face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions. Condolences to the Roberts family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.