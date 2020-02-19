|
James A. "Jim" Andring, 80, of Apollo, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
Born on Nov. 19, 1939, in Parks Township, he was a son of the late Paul L. Andring and Virginia M. (Hoffman) Andring.
Jim is deeply loved and will be very sadly missed. He will be remembered as being unfailingly dependable, hard-working, selfless, humble, decent and honest up to his final day. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Mary, of more than 62 years. Often a man of few words, Jim always led by example and showed three sons how to build a family and a life worth living.
A life-long resident of Apollo, Jim worked as a coal miner for more than 30 years, most recently as Mine Foreman for Darmac Coal Co., before his retirement in 1994. His demonstrated work ethic and leadership, in the face of extremely demanding work, inspired and impacted many including a former crew worker who left mining to become a Pennsylvania State Trooper.
In a letter of admiration, the sentiment of many of Jim's former crew members was captured by the Trooper who wrote:
"Like all good leaders, you would have been uncomfortable receiving praise, [but] you truly epitomize the adage of leading from the front … I would follow you to the gates of Hell and be honored for the chance."
His community memberships include the Apollo BPOE Lodge No. 386, the Apollo Masonic Lodge No. 437 and the Coudersport Consistory. Jim was also served for many years as a member and President of the Apollo Borough Council. In retirement, Jim enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary C. (Gabborin)
Andring, and three sons: Kenneth L. (Lynette) Andring, of Apollo, James A. (Vonne) Andring, Jr., of Spring Church, and Eric L. (Connie) Andring, of Apollo. Jim is survived by five grandchildren: Alicia, Chasity, Damon, Tyler and Travis - and two great-grandchildren, Malachi and Lillian. He is survived by his siblings, Ronald (Judy) Andring, of Apple Valley, Calif., Fred (Nancy) Andring, of Windsor, Calif., Joan Filo, of Virginia Beach, Judith (Thomas) Bisaha, of Spring Church, Virginia "Rene" (James) Walker, of Huntingdon, Pa., and Cheryl (Dan) Plazio, of Vandergrift. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Eugene Andring, and his sisters, Carol McGrory and Greta Lorelli.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb 21, 2020, in the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, with a private ceremony to follow immediately thereafter. Private interment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.