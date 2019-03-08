James A. Bracken, 71, of Columbia, Tenn., formerly of Penn Township, and Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Tennessee.

James was an accountant for Westinghouse and was a Vietnam veteran.

James is survived by his wife Judith (Worrall) Bracken; son, Seth Bracken; daughter, Sarah (Nick) Peters; grandson, Alex; and three sisters, Sandy (Frank) Schutz, Gail Bracken, and Pam (Dave) Hardgrove.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Dorothy Bracken.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 9:30- 10:30 a.m. at Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Memorial services will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Aaron Garber officiating. Interment will take place in the Rural Valley Cemetery. www.carsonboyer.com.