|
James A. Edwards, 82, of Pocahontas, Ill., died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home in rural Pocahontas, Ill.
He was born on Saturday, July 3, 1937, in Kittanning, the son of Alvin and Edna (nee Taylor) Edwards.
On Tuesday, August 20, 1957, he married Daisy G. Edwards, nee Sheasley, in West Virginia, who passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Highland, Ill.
Born and raised at Kittaning, he moved to Granite City, Ill., and began working at Granite City Steel. He then served with the US Army Air Corps with duty over seas at Lebanon. He returned home and began working at Granite City Steel and retired from there at age 60 as a forklift driver. After retirement, he and his wife purchased property south of Pocahontas, Ill., where they lived for many years. Also, in their retirement, they helped their son in the restaurant business. He was a big sports nut, loving the St. Louis Cardinals, Blues hockey and the St. Louis Rams football team. He enjoyed family, gardening, cooking, and always made his family dinner when his wife worked midnights as a registered nurse.
Survivors include: daughters Linda C. Stack, Rebecca S. "Becky" (Jeff) Vinson, Christina R. Kicklighter, and Melissa A. Howard; sons James R. "Jim" (Donna) Edwards, Stephen P. (Karen) Edwards, and Mark A. Edwards.
Other survivors include: grandchildren Bobbi Jo (Jeremy) DuBois, Amy (Tyler) Koehn, Jamie Edwards, Jenny Edwards, Amber (Nick) Spaeth, Angela (Brennon) Scott, Alyssa Edwards, Zachary (Tia) Vinson, Noah Vinson,
Jacob Kicklighter, and Emma Howard; great-grandchildren Trinity Darst, Micah Darst, Peyton Darst, Sophia Darst, Belle Koehn, Aurora Koehn, Jasmine Koehn, Abel Badgett, Isabella Edwards, Neveah Scott, Emilia Scott, Sullivan Vinson, Alyssa Edwards, James Dooley, Milo Dooley, and Nora Dooley; siblings Daryl Edwards, Perry Edwards, Martha Johns, Evelyn Crissman, Glad John; and Sam Edwards.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin C. Edwards, mother Edna R. Edwards, nee Taylor, his wife, Daisy G. Edwards, nee Sheasley, who died April 24, 2019, an infant son, Charles Edwards, who died in 1964; and sisters Irean Shankle and Carol Gurley.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, Ill.
Services will be at a later date.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery, in Highland, Ill., at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to or First Baptist Church-Highland.