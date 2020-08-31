1/
James A. Foreman
James A. Foreman, 83, of Kittanning, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Kittanning, Pa., on Nov. 21, 1936, to the late Wilbur and Lillian (Kramer) Foreman.

Jim graduated from Kittanning High School in 1954 and enjoyed playing baseball during his school years.

He worked at Schenley Distilleries, Drexel Refractory, and Kittanning Brick Yard, and was also in the Army Reserve.

Jim was an avid sports fan and he enjoyed going to Steelers and Pirates games.

He also enjoyed bus trips, especially to Atlantic City.

He was crowned King James in 2019 at Sugarcreek Rest where he made many friends during his stay there.

Jim was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Adrian.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife Wilma (Lemmon) Foreman, whom he married on Aug. 15, 1959. He was also preceded in death by his three brothers and two sisters-inlaw, Harry, Charles (Kay), Robert "Red" (Genevieve); and a nephew, Rex.

He is survived by nephew and nieces, Greg (Virginia) Foreman, of Penn Run, Cynthia

King and Valerie Foreman, of Vandergrift, Rodger Foreman, of Albany, Ga., Shane (Carrie) Foreman, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Kelly Foreman, of Gibsonia. He is also survived by his brotherin law, Robert (Kay) Lemmon and sister-in-law, Jean (John) Katunich.

He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

A private viewing and service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Interment will be in St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Adrian, Pa.

Arrangements are under the care of the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 31, 2020.
