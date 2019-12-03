|
James A. Gutherie, 90, of Cowansville, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.
He was born June 18, 1929, in Kittanning, to the late Hugh and Lilly Jane (Snyder) Gutherie.
James lived in the area his entire life and worked as a coal miner, logger at the Bauer Block Company and Pullman Standard.
He was Presbyterian.
James enjoyed farming, hunting, gardening and mowing grass until the age of 90. He had a "Heart of Gold" and was always available to anyone who needed anything, especially his family.
He is survived by his children, Connie (Ed) Crawford, Jim (Sandra) Gutherie and Diane Gutherie; grandchildren: Ed (Jessica) Crawford, Chad (Dena) Crawford, Amanda Gutherie, Kerry (Tony) Ryan, Andrew (Kelly) Gutherie, Briget Fair and Mike Fair; great-grandchildren: Ashley Crawford, Marley Crawford, Chase Crawford, Jordan Ryan and Austin Ryan; brother, John (Pauline) Gutherie; sister, Florence (Floyd) Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Minerva Lucille "Betsy" (Davis) Gutherie; two brothers, Wilbert and Marlin Gutherie; and four sisters: Dorothea Gutherie; Alverda Gillen; Elsie Welton and Flora Gutherie.
Friends will be received Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with Pastor Paul Debacco officiating. Interment will be in the Worthington Presbyterian Cemetery.
