James A. Schrecengost, 78, of Ford Cliff, died quietly on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa., surrounded by family.
James was born Feb. 27, 1941, to James L. and Arvilla Schrecengost of Kittanning, Pa.
James was preceded in death by both of his parents and his wife, Chang S. Schrecengost.
James leaves behind two sisters: Sally Heberling, of Kittanning, and Dorothy Greenawalt, of Dayton, Pa; two sons: James Schrecengost Jr., of Ford Cliff, and Thomas L. Schrecengost, of Ford City, Pa.; a daughter: Diana J. Schrecengost-Eckman, and her husband, Randy, of Ford City; and a grandson: Tyler C. Eckman, of Ford City, Pa.
James enjoyed hunting and fishing, watching Westerns on TV, working on Soduku and crossword puzzles, playing the lottery, spending time with friends and family, and visiting family in California. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was employed by Eljer Plumbingware where he retired after 35 years.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, Pa.
Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Rodney Miller officiating.
A private family interment will be held at Lawn Haven Burial Estates.
