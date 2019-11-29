Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Resources
More Obituaries for James Schrecengost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Schrecengost

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Schrecengost Obituary

James A. Schrecengost, 78, of Ford Cliff, died quietly on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa., surrounded by family.

James was born Feb. 27, 1941, to James L. and Arvilla Schrecengost of Kittanning, Pa.

James was preceded in death by both of his parents and his wife, Chang S. Schrecengost.

James leaves behind two sisters: Sally Heberling, of Kittanning, and Dorothy Greenawalt, of Dayton, Pa; two sons: James Schrecengost Jr., of Ford Cliff, and Thomas L. Schrecengost, of Ford City, Pa.; a daughter: Diana J. Schrecengost-Eckman, and her husband, Randy, of Ford City; and a grandson: Tyler C. Eckman, of Ford City, Pa.

James enjoyed hunting and fishing, watching Westerns on TV, working on Soduku and crossword puzzles, playing the lottery, spending time with friends and family, and visiting family in California. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was employed by Eljer Plumbingware where he retired after 35 years.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, Pa.

Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Rodney Miller officiating.

A private family interment will be held at Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -