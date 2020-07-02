1/
James Alan Ruffner
1949 - 2020
James Alan Ruffner, 70, of Rural Valley, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2020, at the ACMH Hospital.

He was born on July 22, 1949, to James and Betty (Pounds) Ruffner in Indiana, Pa.

James worked as a paramedic for Dayton, Citizens, and Life Stat Ambulance Companies. He was also a journeyman electrician, a magician and a pastry chef.

Jim served his country during Vietnam with the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a member of the Dayton American Legion. His favorite quote was, "I have led a good life in the service of others, may I be remembered for those that I have helped."

James is survived by his mother, Betty Ruffner, of New York; sister, Donna Ruffner, of New York; caregiver, Kiley Nelson Cribbs, of Rural Valley; godson, Chase Stockdale, of Rural Valley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Edward "Ted" Ruffner; and a brother, Dennis Ruffner.

Visitation will be held Friday,

July 3, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in the Rural Valley Cemetery. www.carsonboyer.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
JUL
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
