On Friday, March 8, 2019, James Barry Claypoole, of Worthington, passed in peace, at the age of 69.

Barry was born Dec. 14, 1949, to the late James Gordon and Lucille (Henry) Claypoole, in Kittanning.

Barry served his country in the U.S. Air Force after graduating high school. He later became an over the road truck driver and served as township supervisor for West Franklin Township. Barry was a member of the American Legion Post 828 and the Free Masons Armstrong Lodge 0239.

He was a loving father to his two children, James Jason Claypoole (Angela), and Jill Claypoole Mistick by his former wife, Marian, who preceded him in death. He also leaves his former wife Kathleen Burke Claypoole and two step children, Colleen Beatty (James), and Bradley Yates (Kristin). He was a loving grandfather aka Papa Bear to his grandchildren, Taylor and Aden, Deagan and Lila, McCain and Cullen. Two sisters, Sally (Harry) Breski and Karen (Bob) Bothell, also survive.

Barry loved to go to camp, deer hunt, and collect guns. He also loved to cook and he was good at it!

Friends will be received Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Scott Jones officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.