Home

POWERED BY

Services
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Resources
More Obituaries for James Claypoole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Barry Claypoole

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Barry Claypoole Obituary

On Friday, March 8, 2019, James Barry Claypoole, of Worthington, passed in peace, at the age of 69.

Barry was born Dec. 14, 1949, to the late James Gordon and Lucille (Henry) Claypoole, in Kittanning.

Barry served his country in the U.S. Air Force after graduating high school. He later became an over the road truck driver and served as township supervisor for West Franklin Township. Barry was a member of the American Legion Post 828 and the Free Masons Armstrong Lodge 0239.

He was a loving father to his two children, James Jason Claypoole (Angela), and Jill Claypoole Mistick by his former wife, Marian, who preceded him in death. He also leaves his former wife Kathleen Burke Claypoole and two step children, Colleen Beatty (James), and Bradley Yates (Kristin). He was a loving grandfather aka Papa Bear to his grandchildren, Taylor and Aden, Deagan and Lila, McCain and Cullen. Two sisters, Sally (Harry) Breski and Karen (Bob) Bothell, also survive.

Barry loved to go to camp, deer hunt, and collect guns. He also loved to cook and he was good at it!

Friends will be received Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Scott Jones officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now