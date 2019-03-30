James Bruce, 80, of Lower Burrell, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Born on Feb. 8, 1939, in Kittanning, to the late Arthur J. and Alice (Baum) Bruce.

James is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Kathryn (Round), and his beloved children, Cyndi (Ron) Jedlowski, Lisa Beatty, and David Bruce. James adored his nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, whom he loved spending time with. Brother of Larry (and the late Becky) Bruce and his sister, Shirly Pyle who preceded him in death.

James took pride these last few years taking care of his mother-in-law, Olive Round, before her passing. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Being of the Lutheran faith and having served in the U.S. Air Force, James went onto work at Burrell Construction as a truck driver for many years, before retiring from Joseph Fay Construction Company.

He loved to go to classic car shows, watch the 6 o'clock news and most importantly was proud to be an American.

The family will hold a private service at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to RJ Slater IV Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. www.rjslater.com.