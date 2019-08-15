Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Volk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. Volk


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James C. Volk Obituary

James C. Volk, 73, of Ford City, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

He was born June 18, 1946, in Ford City, to Harry and Anna Pavlik Volk.

James was a master carpenter at Allegheny Ludlum in Leechburg.

He was an U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.

James was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish.

His other memberships included the Polish Falcons and Jednota, both of Ford City.

He loved animals, music, books, and classic cars.

He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include a daughter, Amber and David Hahn, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a son, Joshua and Allison Volk, of Kittanning; and two grandchildren, Harper and Eli.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Ronald Volk.

Visitation will be held from noon Saturday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, until service time at 1:30 p.m. with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery. The family requests donations be made to Mechling Shakley Veterans Center, 1413 State Route 268, Cowansville, PA 16218.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now