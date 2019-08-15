|
James C. Volk, 73, of Ford City, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
He was born June 18, 1946, in Ford City, to Harry and Anna Pavlik Volk.
James was a master carpenter at Allegheny Ludlum in Leechburg.
He was an U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.
James was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish.
His other memberships included the Polish Falcons and Jednota, both of Ford City.
He loved animals, music, books, and classic cars.
He was a lifelong resident of his community.
Survivors include a daughter, Amber and David Hahn, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a son, Joshua and Allison Volk, of Kittanning; and two grandchildren, Harper and Eli.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Ronald Volk.
Visitation will be held from noon Saturday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, until service time at 1:30 p.m. with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery. The family requests donations be made to Mechling Shakley Veterans Center, 1413 State Route 268, Cowansville, PA 16218.