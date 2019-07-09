James Curtis Gradwell, 72, of Ford City, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Butler VA Medical Center.

He was born on July 31, 1946, to Thomas G. and Elizabeth Irene (Lord) Gradwell in West Grove, Pa.

James worked as a coal miner for 18 1/2 years and diesel mechanic.

He was a member and was very active in the Holiness Gospel Center in Sagamore.

James was the commander of the DAV, Natrona Heights; district commander of the Purple Heart; vice commander of the Elderton American Legion; a tunnel rat; an ombudsman for Armstrong County, and was a member of the United Mine Workers of America. He loved his dog, Peaches. James looked forward to October, because he went to New York for salmon fishing.

James served our country in the U.S. Marines for four years, U.S. Army for four years, and then joined the National Guard for 22 years. He served during the Vietnam War.

James is survived by his wife, Jean (Smeltzer) Gradwell, whom he married May 4, 1973; a son, James C. Gradwell, II, of Indiana; a daughter, Dana (Matthew) Murphy, of Sarver; three grandsons, Garrett, Dawson, and Gage Murphy; and a brother, Bruce Gradwell, of Delaware.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Curtis James Gradwell; a daughter, Patty Jean Gradwell; and two sisters, Lillian Bronowicz and Jackie Reinburg.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Holiness Gospel Center, Sagamore, with Pastor Kal Henry officiating. Following the funeral, full military honors will be presented by the Armstrong County Honor Guard. Burial will take place in the Atwood Cemetery. www.carsonboyer.com.