James David White, 95, of Kittanning, World War II combat veteran and former Prisoner of War, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility.

He was born Dec. 27, 1924, at his family home in West Kittanning; Jim was the son of James A. and Marie A. (Bowser) White. He grew up in Applewold, in the 1930s, and graduated from New Castle High School in 1942. Jim was employed by Meadow Gold Dairy as a delivery driver and salesman and retired in 1992, as office manager of Tri-County Mack Sales. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Kittanning.

Jim married the former Pauline E. Sedwick on Nov. 14, 1947, and the couple would have celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November of 2020. They are survived by one son, Daniel G. White, of Kittanning, and special friends, Dennis and Shirley Stubrich.

Mr. White was an avid equestrian and former past president of the Armstrong County Saddle Club. He was also a volunteer patient escort (Red Coat) at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, and enjoyed playing the drums in the senior citizen quintet known as "Hot Oat Meal" with friends Norm King, Dick Cribbs, Dave Suckling and Paul McNelis.

Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army in May, 1943, and spent 17 weeks of heavy weapons training (mortar and machine gun) at Fort Mc- Cellan, Alabama. Sent as a replacement to the 36 Infantry Division in Italy, he was captured by Nazi Forces on Jan. 23, 1944, and spent the next 15 months as a German prisoner of war. His unit, told to cross the swift-flowing and rain swollen Rapido River near Monte Cassino, in the middle of winter, fell victim to terrible losses. The attack was one of the costliest failed assaults made by U.S. forces in World War II, as nearly 1,900 men were killed, wounded or captured. Jim was liberated by American forces on Friday, April 13, 1945. His wartime experiences can be read at warfarehistorynetwork.com by entering his name in the search tab.

A funeral service will be held for Mr. White at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, 334 Arch St., Kittanning, PA 16201 with the Rev. Mark Brady, his church pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington. Arrangements are under the care of Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church or Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter.

Per the governor's orders and following CDC guidelines, all people attending will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at a time.