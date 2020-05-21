James Edward Muth, 73, of Templeton, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in his residence. He was born on Jan. 19, 1947, in Punxsutawney, to the late Richard Burnell and Alice (Frye) Muth.James was an auctioneer and a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was of the Protestant faith and belonged to the VFW.He enjoyed hunting, gardening, fishing, sprint car racing and going on cruises, where he was a very proud member of the Diamond Plus Club on Royal Caribbean.He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Karen (Klawon) Muth; son, Richard (Brandy) Muth, of Templeton; son, James (Rebecca) Muth, of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter, Colleen (Eric) Sciorilli, of Cecil, Pa.; grandson, Andrew Muth, of Templeton; grandson, Kenneth Muth, of Templeton; granddaughter, Katherine Muth, of Templeton; granddaughter, Sarah Sciorilli, of Cecil, Pa.; grandson, Adam Sciorilli, of Cecil, Pa.; grandson, Nathan Muth, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and sister, DonnaBelle Neal, of Sportsburg, Pa.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Dickerson.A private family service will be held on Friday in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Leader Times on May 21, 2020.