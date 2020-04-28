|
James Edward Wagner, Sr., 76, of Kittanning, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in his residence.
He was born on June 14, 1943, in Kittanning, to the late George Henry, Sr. and Sarah Ann (Reesman) Wagner.
James was of the Protestant faith. He was a Vietnam veteran and the worked and retired from Wampum Hardware.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cycling, the YMCA, camping and being an outdoorsman.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, son, James E. Wagner, Jr. and wife, Lisa, of Kittanning; daughter, Sonya Smith, of Erie; son, Michael Wagner and wife, Carol, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; nine grandchildren: Kerry Wagner, Jacob Wagner, Jessica Wagner, DJ Smith, Dawnyiel Smith, Tristten Wagner, Steven Rearick, Amber Johnson and Kaylee Rearick; and three great-grandchildren: Xander Wagner, Kaiden Rearick and Kaisen Johnson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosella; and a brother, George.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, private services were held. Interment is in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Simpson Bible Church, 505 Simpson Church Road, Kittanning, PA 16201.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.