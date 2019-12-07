|
James F. Brown, 90, of Tipp City, Ohio, formerly of Kittanning, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Upper Valley Hospital in Troy, Ohio.
James was born April 24, 1929, in Kittanning. He was the son of the late Theodore W. Brown and Bertha A. (Salsgiver) Brown.
James served 13 ½ years in the military and worked for Acutus (formerly Oilwell Supply) in Oil City.
He attended the Tipp City Church of the Nazarene in Tipp City, Ohio.
James is survived by his wife, Evelyn Moon Brown, whom he married Dec. 28, 1962; one daughter, Kirsten Brown Deskins and her husband, Wesley, of Austin, Texas; and two grandchildren, Jacob Deskins and his wife, Jennifer, of Kettering, Ohio, and Madison Deskins Bloom and her husband, Will, of Milwaukee, Wis. Also surviving are five sisters: Ruth Guidi, of Las Vegas, Nev., Emogene Houser, of Kittanning, Pauline Otterson, of Butler, Judy Stitt, of Kittanning and Sally Metzger, of Turnersville, N.J.
James was preceded in death by three brothers: Randolph Brown, Theodore Brown, Jr. and Gary Brown; and three sisters: Margaret Lions, Orvetta Brown and Karen McQuisten.
BROWN – Family and friends of James F. Brown, who died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, will be received from 1-2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the United Church of the Nazarene, 544 Hallston Road, West Sunbury, PA 16061.
Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Monday at the church with the Rev. Tim Britton, of the United Church of the Nazarene, officiating.
Burial will be in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
If desired, online condolences can be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.