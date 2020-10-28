James Frederic Sherburne, 92, of Tunkhannock, was peacefully called home on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Born in the parsonage of the Methodist Episcopal Church in North Braddock, Pa., on Oct. 30, 1927, he was the only child of the Rev. Charles Morton Sherburne and Nettie Laura Margaret Hoover, an elementary school teacher. The family soon moved to Rural Valley, Pa., in 1935, where Charles ministered at the United Methodist Church. Fred called Rural Valley, home till moving to Tunkhannock, Pa., in 1972.

Fred was a Boy Scout, a good swimmer, a high school basketball player and he played clarinet and saxophone in the school band. He served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Japan, during the Allied occupation in 1946. He then attended Wesleyan University, Connecticut, and graduated in 1950, as an English major. His career in sales of optical glass began at PPG in Pittsburgh, and continued with Schott Optical Glass in Pittston, Pa., in 1970.

He married his lifelong love, Elsie Florence Sefton, on Sept. 12, 1951, and they went to see the Ice Capades in Pittsburgh, for their honeymoon. Fred 'n Elsie celebrated their 65th anniversary shortly before her death on Oct. 23, 2016. They were devoted to their three children (the 3 P's), two grandchildren, and four beloved great-grandchildren, happily attended three generations of band concerts, dance and piano recitals, athletic events and school graduations. Fred always found time for service while working and raising his family. He was a volunteer fireman, an Armstrong County school board president who presented high school diplomas to all three of his children, and a faithful member of the United Methodist Church his entire life, serving variously as lay leader, Sunday school teacher and church trustee. He sang in the choir, helped with church dinners, drove members and friends to doctors appointments, visited residents of the Methodist manor and really enjoyed attending the Sunday "lunch bunch" outings and Wednesday morning Methodist men's breakfasts.

In his later years, Fred worked for the Endless Mountains Water Company and then for his son's snack food distribution business as a parttime route salesman, finally retiring, reluctantly, at the age of 87. He loved Elsie's cooking, staying active, music, fireworks, family gatherings and vacations (Joe's Pond Vermont, Nova Scotia, Florida, Cape May, Yellowstone, Eagles Mere and Strawberry Bank, N.H., which is home to the Sherburne House, built in 1695 by Captain John Sherburne).

He will be fondly remembered for his perseverance, kindness, gentle spirit, big heart, great smile and sense of humor. When anyone asked "how are you doing Fred?," his standard reply was "there's room for improvement!"

Fred is survived by his children: Patrick and wife, Evelyn, of Towanda, Pa., Pam Sherburne (Bob Palmer), of Live Oak, Fla. and Piper Sherburne (Richard Weinsteiger), of Landis Store, Pa.; grandchildren, Aaron Sherburne and wife, Lauren, of Pequannock, N.J., and Abby Stroud, of Towanda; and great-grandchildren: Jocelyn Stroud and Jason, Matthew and Nicolas Sherburne.

Family and friends are invited to attend Fred's graveside service which will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock, with Pastor Jon Buxton presiding.

