James J. Klingensmith, 84, of Shelocta, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his home.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services honoring James' life at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the funeral home.
A full obituary notice will be published in Monday's edition of the Leader Times, visit www.bauerfuneral.com for more information.