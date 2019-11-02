Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
238 E Main St
Elderton, PA 15736
(724) 354-2694
Resources
More Obituaries for James Klingensmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Klingensmith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Klingensmith Obituary

James J. Klingensmith, 84, of Shelocta, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his home.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services honoring James' life at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the funeral home.

A full obituary notice will be published in Monday's edition of the Leader Times, visit www.bauerfuneral.com for more information.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -