James Junior Klingensmith, 86, of Stoney Point Road, South Bend Township, Pa., passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born on March 6, 1933, in South Bend Township, Pa., to James A. and Ruth I. (Shupe) Klingensmith.
James was a 1951 graduate of Elder Ridge High School.
He was a lifelong farmer of the same fields as his parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents.
In James' youth he was active in 4-H and FFA and had many prize winning entries in the fairs and farm shows.
He retired after 34 years as a well attendant for Apollo Gas Co.
James was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Brick Church where he served on council and helped to plan and to build the new church.
In his spare time he enjoyed gardening, wood working, genealogy and being with his family.
His memory will be cherished by his daughters, Darlene K. Cooper and husband, Daniel, of Kittanning, Della Montgomery and husband, Thomas, of Rural Valley and Doris A. Ohler and husband, George, of Shelocta; four grandchildren, Sheri E. Schell and husband, Jason, Joseph J. Ohler and wife, Kerry, Thaddaeus U. Montgomery and wife, China, and Michael Montgomery; five great-grandchildren: Joshua, Lilly and Emma Ohler and Thatcher and Thrasius Montgomery; a brother, Stanley Klingensmith and wife, Paula, of Shelocta; a sister, Mary Lou Fleming and husband, James, of Shelocta; and numerous nieces and nephews.
James is also survived by his second wife, Rose L. (Bennett) Klingensmith, her children and their families.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife of nearly 50 years, Ethel L. (Claypool) Klingensmith.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., of 238 S. Main St., Elderton, Pa.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services honoring James' life at 11 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
He will be laid to rest beside Ethel, at St. Michael's Lutheran Cemetery in Burrell Township, Pa.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to James' family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.