Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
James K. Richardson Obituary

James K. Richardson, 73, of Cadogan, formerly of Greenville, Pa., passed away on April 20, 2020, at St. Margaret Hospital.

He was born on April 9, 1947, in Kittanning, to Annabelle (Rhine) Richardson and William Richardson.

He was married to Jeanne Ortmann Richardson.

He worked as a tank operator and a supervisor for PPG Meadville for 32 years, and served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam.

He enjoyed fishing, loved the ocean, loved vacationing and the river, and his trips to Jamaica and Cancun.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; daughter, Jodie and Ron Fritz; son, Jamie and Regina Richardson, of Greenville; grandchildren: Cassidy and Ethan Fritz and Jazmyne and Liam Richardson; brother, Daniel and Roberta

Richardson, of Little River, S.C.; a nephew, John; and a niece, Shannon.

Private services were held by the family, and were entrusted to Mantini Funeral Home, Inc.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To express condolences, call 724-763-9151.

