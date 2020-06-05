James K. Richardson
James K. Richardson, 73, of Cadogan, formerly of Greenville, Pa., passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, in St. Margaret Hospital.

He was born April 9, 1947, in Kittanning, to William and Annabelle Rhine Richardson.

James was a tank operator and supervisor at PPG Industries, Meadville, with 32 years of service.

He was an U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.

James enjoyed fishing, loved the ocean and vacation and the river. He also liked his trips to Jamaica and Cancun.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanne Ortmann Richardson; daughter, Jodie and Ron Fritz; son, Jamie and Regina Richardson, of Greenville, Pa.; four grandchildren, Cassidy and Ethan Fritz and Jazmyne and Liam Richardson; brother, Daniel and Roberta Richardson, of Little River, S.C.; nephew, John and niece, Shannon.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Father Alan Grote officiating.



Published in Leader Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
