James L. Heffelfinger, 88, formerly of Ford City, passed away March 28, 2020, at the Homewood At Martinsburg retirement community.
James was born June 14, 1931, in Kittanning, to Lee Clyde Heffelfinger and Dorothy Fox Heffelfinger.
He was married to Phyllis (Sellers) Heffelfinger, who preceded him in death on Jan. 11, 2015.
James was previously employed as an electrician at the the PPG plant in Ford City, and was an electrician at U.S. Steel. He was the owner and operator of Heffelfinger TV in Ford City.
He was a United States Army veteran, who served in the Korean War. He attended Ford Memorial United Methodist Church in Ford City. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, James C. and Diane Heffelfinger of Altoona; grandchildren Laura D. and James W. Heffelfinger; and sisters Alice Dornan of Niles, Ohio and Doris and Gene Gregory of Loudenville, Ohio.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., in Ford City, and will be private due to coronavirus.
Memorial contributions can be made to Ford City United Methodist Church, or Homewood At Martinsburg.