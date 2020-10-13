James Leroy Pearson Jr., of Worthington, passed in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Heritage Hospital, Beaver.

Jim was born May 3, 1949, in Philadelphia, to the late James L., Sr. and Doris M. Pearson. He was raised in Cape May, NJ.

Jim spent most of his life on the water as a commercial fisherman. He started at a young age working on boats with his Dad and Uncle Ron off the East Coast. Jim quickly worked his way up to the title of boat captain, and by his mid 20s he owned his first boat. It wasn't long before Jim began building his own boats, finishing with a fleet of three ocean clam boats. Jim had great success in the clam industry; going on to become what most would say is legendary. He not only had success with the clam industry, he also owned Hacienda Campground near Cape May, N.J., for many years.

The latter part of his fishing career was spent shrimping the waters, south of New Orleans, where he lived in the small fishing community of Lafitte, La., for more than 15 years.

When Jim wasn't working, he was an avid hunter and trap shooter. He was a lifetime member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association, and for years Jim traveled all over the U.S. trapshooting. While he loved to shoot, what was even more important was all the wonderful people he met and friends along the way. This is really what he enjoyed the most. Many shooters will remember Jim for not only his ability to shoot but the large shrimp/seafood boils he would have for friends. Jim loved family and friends!! The last 10 years have been filled with the joy of spending time with his boys.

He is survived by his wife, Krista (Slagle) Pearson; sons: James Pearson, III, Brian Pearson, Owen Pearson and Daniel Pearson; siblings: Carol (Larry) Ackley, Barbara Swist, Steven (Cookie) Pearson, Bruce (Sharon) Pearson, Elizabeth (Charles) Mc- Cullough, Nancy (Michael) Danielson and Paul (Patricia) Pearson; grandchildren: Michael John Pearson, Jr., Jon Pearson, Cassie Pearson, Jordon Pearson, James Pearson IV, Jessie Pearson and Jacquline Pearson; great-grandchildren: Travis Pearson, Paxton Pearson and Mila Pearson; and an abundance of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with Jack Bowser officiating. Interment is in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.

Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by calling 1-800- 822-6344.

