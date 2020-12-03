James M. Lucas, 67, of Ford City, Pa., passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving daughters.

Luke was born Jan. 6, 1953, in Turtle Creek, Pa., to Jean and George Lucas.

He lived in Rural Valley, in a home he built himself with the help of his father, for most of his life. Fearlessly, Jim worked as a coalminer for R & P Coal for more than 20 years. He had a competitive love for golf and shooting pool. He was a member of the Chiefs pool league for many years. He had a strong passion for music that he shared with so many.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Lucas; and his wife, Miriam (Bury) Lucas.

He is survived by his daughters: Jaime (Randy) Taylor, Jessica Lucas and Jillian Lucas. He also leaves behind his brother, Tony (Chrissy) Lucas, along with his grandchildren: Halie and Olivia Taylor and Kayleigh and Kaleb Ridinger; and great-grandchildren, Lillian and Lina Mlakar.

Family and close friends will be received at a memorial service at Jim's home on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.; 234 Port St., Ford City.

Professional Services Trusted To Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd. (Blawnox) - thomasmsmithfh.com.