James Milton "Jim" Sharrer, 81, of Punxsutawney, formerly of Templeton, Pa., passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Andrews Village in Indiana, Pa.

He was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Templeton, the son of Orris James and Hannah (Craig) Sharrer.

Jim graduated from Kittanning High School in 1955.

He then went to work for Harbison Walker, later Hawk Brothers and Amerikohl.

Jim was a member of Kittanning East Brady Masonic Lodge No. 244.

He loved spending time hunting at his family camp "Drag-'Em-In" in Medix Run with his son Jason, Brother Glen and nephews.

Jim also enjoyed going to car shows attending fairs and showing quarter horses through the years with his late wife, Barbara.

He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family, including his many step-children.

Jim's favorite hobbies included reading and word searches. He will best be remembered for his sense of humor and for being a great listener.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory two daughters: Kimberly Johnston and husband, David, of Punxsutawney, and Kathleen Clawson and husband, Roger, of Templeton; a brother: Glen Craig Sharrer and wife, Stacy, of Ford City; six grandchildren: Emily Bell and husband, Travis, Zachary Barrett and fiancé, Destiny Shank, Ashley Rahman, Janelle Geer and husband, Fred, Dylan Clawson and wife, Kristal, and Dominic Sharrer; seven great-grandchildren: Jaydyn Blose, Logan Remaley, Aydin Rahman, Nora Geer, Briar Clawson, Ada Clawson, Dominic Sharrer II; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also will be missed by his loving schnauzer, Maisy.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara (Ruffner) Sharrer, and son, Jason W. Sharrer, who died on Nov. 23, 2015.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, Pa., where a masonic service will be held at 6:45 p.m.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence for Jim's family or view a video tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.