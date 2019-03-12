James Orton, 61, of Ford City, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Nov. 23, 1957, in Kittanning, to Ned and Vera Brock Orton.

James worked in the maintenance department of Cook Pacemaker in Parks Township.

A member of the Manorville United Methodist Church, he was involved in his church.

He enjoyed gardening, bicycling, traveling, and was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include a brother, Richard and Linda Orton, of Washington, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Manorville United Methodist Church, 800 Water St., until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brenda Schall officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.