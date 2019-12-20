|
James P. "Jim" King, 93, of West Lebanon, formerly of Girty, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his daughter's home in West Lebanon.
He was born Feb. 12, 1926, in South Bend Township, Armstrong County, to Paul and Dora Bell (Martin) King.
Jim served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked as a nuclear waste tank operator for the Babcock & Wilcox plant in Apollo. He worked for many years at Woody's Hardware in Elderton, where he was the service technician. He was often called to help friends and neighbors for service in almost every household repair. Jim was a member of the Church of God at West Lebanon, where he formerly served as an usher. He was also a long-time member of the Burrell Township Fire Department and the Spring Church Grange. He was also a very talented carpenter and mason. Jim enjoyed gardening and woodworking in his free time.
He will be remembered with love by his daughter, Bonnie Henderson and husband,
Alan, of West Lebanon; a son-in-law, Raymond Meyer, of Shelocta; grandchildren: Daniel Adam Meyer and wife, Lacie, Aundrea Kathryn Martin and husband, Daniel and Randy Wayne Meyer and wife, Lynette; great-grandchildren: Mickayla Weston and husband, Matthew, Natalya Walker, Sophia Meyer, Brayson Meyer, Mason Meyer, Addalyn Meyer and Ellie Meyer; and a sister-in-law, Betty King.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Nellie Kathryn King, whom he married March 29, 1952, and who passed away on March 15, 2007; a daughter, Betty Jean Meyer; a brother, William Blaine King; and a sister, Twila Clever.
Friends will be received from noon until the time of the funeral service honoring Jim's life at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton, with Pastor John Mark Henry officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Union Lutheran Cemetery, Shelocta.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. Memorial contribution may be made in Jim's honor to Indiana County VNA, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Jim's family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.