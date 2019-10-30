|
James R. "Jim" Miller, 50, of Rural Valley, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
He was born on May 20, 1969, in Indiana, Pa. to Larry R. and Phyllis K. (Clawson) Miller.
Jim graduated in 1987, from Marion Center School. He spent most of his life in Armstrong County. He previously worked 15 years for Appalachian Well Services and was later a manager at Miller Rigworks. He also volunteered six years with the PA National Guard. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping and going for car rides.
Jim's memory will be cherished by his parents; his paternal grandmother, Della M. (Jones) Miller-Parkins, of Indiana, Pa.; his loving wife, Kimberly A. Firment-Miller; three sons: James R. Miller, Jr. and fiancée Tiffany Weston, of Indiana, Michael S. Miller and wife, Shannon, of Sagamore and Ryan A. Miller of Rural Valley; grandchildren, Logan M. Miller and Abbygail L. Miller; a sister, Kimberly A. Dixon and fiancée, Barry Brady, of Home, Pa; one niece, one nephew, and a great-niece; three aunts, several great-aunts and great-uncles and numerous cousins.
Friends will be received from 1-3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service honoring Jim's life at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton, with the Rev. Arlene Schweitzer officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. Memorial contribution may be made in Jim's honor to s, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or to Lutheran Senior Life, 191 Scharberry Lane, Mars, PA 16046.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Jim's family or to view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.