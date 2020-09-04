James R. "Jim" Roudybush, 83, of Kittanning, formerly of Putneyville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, Sept. 2, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center.

Born Nov. 13, 1936, in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Vernon and Mary Shoop Roudybush.

He married the former Myrtle E. Moody on Sept. 27, 1955, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 18, 2005.

Jim worked as a heavy equipment operator for C&K Coal Co. and was a member of the VFW Club of Rimersburg. He enjoyed horses, John Deere tractors, old western movies, singing Country Western, and karaoke with Matt and Mike.

Survivors include his sons: Mike (Jodee) Roudybush and Matt (Darlene) Roudybush, all of Putneyville; his daughters: Brenda (Denny) Cessna, of Gettysburg, Karen (Tom) Troup, of Fairmount City, Terri (Rick) Stockdale, of Dayton, Laurie (Frank) Shaffer, of Adrian, Barb (Fred) Pearce, of Dayton and Amanda (Mike) Booher, of New Bethlehem; two sisters, Shirley (Don) Grafton, of Kittanning and Linda (Parks) Denardo, of Ford Cliff; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Ron Roudybush; a daughter, Donna (Jim) Reddinger; four brothers: Richard, Vernon Edward, John and Ronald, and four sisters: Mary Kuntz, Ruth Simcik, Helen Stewart and Lois Waltenbaugh.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Distant Baptist Church, 2238 Madison Road, Distant, PA 16223. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. David Westover, pastor of the church, officiating.

In order to comply with the current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor, social distancing and wearing a face mask is strongly suggested.

Interment will follow at the Worthington Presbyterian Cemetery in Worthington.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

Online condolences may be sent Jim's family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.