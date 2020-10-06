1/
James Roland Gurnsey Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Roland Gurnsey, Jr., 50, of Templeton, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, of natural causes.

Born April 11, 1970, in Bath, N.Y., he was a son of James Roland Gurnsey, Sr., and Carol (Hodge) Gurnsey, of Campbell, N.Y.

Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and was employed as a truck driver for Hunter Trucking International.

He was a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism. Jim and his wife, had a long-time dream of buying a farm, and four years ago, their dream came true. When not farming, he still enjoyed the great outdoors by hunting and fishing. But his greatest joy in life was being a dad.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kate (Reitemeyer) Gurnsey; his children, Erin Renee Gurnsey, of Corning, N.Y., Jessica Rae Rose, of Templeton, Katryna Paige Marvel, of Butler, Ian Richard (Mariah) Reitemeyer, of Butler and Garrett Matthew Gurnsey, of Butler; his grandchildren: Misty, Scarlette and Edward; two brothers, Matthew (Misty) Gurnsey and Mark (Kelly) Gurnsey; one niece; and five nephews.

A private viewing will be held for his family. Arrangements are in the care of Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Free Care Fund, https://www.givetochildrens.org/ freecare. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.welchfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Welch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved