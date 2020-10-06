James Roland Gurnsey, Jr., 50, of Templeton, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, of natural causes.

Born April 11, 1970, in Bath, N.Y., he was a son of James Roland Gurnsey, Sr., and Carol (Hodge) Gurnsey, of Campbell, N.Y.

Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and was employed as a truck driver for Hunter Trucking International.

He was a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism. Jim and his wife, had a long-time dream of buying a farm, and four years ago, their dream came true. When not farming, he still enjoyed the great outdoors by hunting and fishing. But his greatest joy in life was being a dad.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kate (Reitemeyer) Gurnsey; his children, Erin Renee Gurnsey, of Corning, N.Y., Jessica Rae Rose, of Templeton, Katryna Paige Marvel, of Butler, Ian Richard (Mariah) Reitemeyer, of Butler and Garrett Matthew Gurnsey, of Butler; his grandchildren: Misty, Scarlette and Edward; two brothers, Matthew (Misty) Gurnsey and Mark (Kelly) Gurnsey; one niece; and five nephews.

A private viewing will be held for his family. Arrangements are in the care of Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Free Care Fund, https://www.givetochildrens.org/ freecare. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.welchfh.com.