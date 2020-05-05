James Ronald McMillen
James Ronald McMillen, 85, of Kittanning, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his residence.Born Dec. 7, 1934, in Rayburn Township, he was a son of the late Basil and Laura (Emery) McMillen.Jim was a member of the North Buffalo Grace Brethren Church.He was the owner and operator of McMillen's Trophies in Kittanning for more than 50 years, and formerly owned McMillen's Archery.Jim was a lifetime member of the Rayburn Township Fire Dept.He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and going to his camp in Cameron County.Jim was responsible for getting both water service and street lights on Troy Hill.He is survived by his wife, Ethel M. (Miller) McMillen whom he married, Sept. 29, 1962; sons: Mark A. (Yvonne Davis "Pebbles") McMillen of Kittanning, and David K. (Karsey) McMillen of North Ridgeville, Ohio; and his grandchildren: Brandin Mc- Millen, Gabrielle (Vince) Elliot, Cherrea McMillen and companion Nick Klimkowicz, Samuel McMillen, and Joseph McMillen. He is also survived by a very special friend, Hallie Creel.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Elmer McMillen, Harry McMillen, Russell Mc- Millen, Clarence McMillen and John McMillen; and a sister: Goldie Fletcher. He was the last surviving member of his family.The McMillen family would like to extend sincere appreciation to his caregiver, Grace Cousins, VNA Hospice, and the Area Agency on AgingDue to current regulations concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and services will be held privately.Interment will take place in Brick Church Cemetery.Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences by visiting www.welchfh.com.Arrangements are entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.

Published in Leader Times on May 5, 2020.
