James S. "Cocky" Coyle, Jr., 84, of Fenelton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his home. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church, 668 Clearfield Road, Fenelton, PA 16034 with Father Ward Stakem, OFM, Cap. as celebrant. Following the funeral Mass, a celebration of Cocky's life will be held at Happy Hunters Sportsman Club, 676 Chicora Fenelton Road, Fenelton. A full obituary notice will be published in Saturday's edition of the Leader Times. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Cocky's family, or to view a video tribute honoring his life, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.