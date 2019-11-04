|
James S. "Cocky" Coyle, Jr., 84, of Fenelton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his home.
He was born on April 18, 1935, in Fenelton, to Clair (Zimmel) and James Stuart Coyle, Sr.
James retired from T.W. Phillips after 39 years as a roustabout. After his retirement, he worked for Baker Gas in Worthington. In his younger years, he liked playing ball, hunting and fishing. He was a member of Happy Hunters, Rattigan Sportsman Club, East Butler Fire Hall, Chicora Moose and the Worthington American Legion Post No. 828. James truly loved gambling and going to the mountains with his friends and family. He enjoyed harassing everyone and always had a nickname for each person he met. Cocky will be lovingly remembered for being one of a kind.
James' memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Nancy (Weiland) Coyle, whom he married on Aug. 27, 1960; sons: James S. Coyle, III and wife, Cathie, of Chicora, Raymond H. Coyle, of Chicora and Robert E. Coyle and wife, Denise, of Fenelton; daughters, Susan L. Tidwell and husband, Rick, of Cottonwood, Idaho and Jenifer Venendaal and husband, Brad, of Sarver; a daughter-in-law, Crissy Coyle; grandchildren: Cody Coyle, Kaitlyn Davis and husband, Aaron, Brittany Coyle, Carley, Olivia and Cooper Coyle, Robert, Jr. and Jesse Coyle, Mandi Riener and husband, Damian, Robert and Nicole Venendaal; two great-grandchildren, Harper and Trigger; and sisters, Mabel McNallen, of Chicora and Nancy Carr, of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Scott Coyle; and sisters: Patricia Thomas, Jane Lea McKee and Colleen King.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church, 668 Clearfield Road, Fenelton, PA 16034 with Father Ward Stakem, OFM, Cap. as celebrant. Following the funeral Mass, the family will receive friends until 6 p.m. to celebrate Cocky's life at Happy Hunters Sportsman Club, 676 Chicora Fenelton Road, Fenelton. Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in James' name to Worthington American Legion Post No. 828, PO Box 357, Worthington, PA 16262. For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to James' family, or to view a video tribute honoring his life, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.