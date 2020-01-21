Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
James Victor Cornman


1957 - 2020
James Victor Cornman Obituary

James Victor Cornman, 62, of Kittanning, died on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

He was born July 21, 1957, in Kittanning, to Victor and Barbara (Campbell) Cornman, and lived in the area all of his life.

James attended Furnace Run Chapel and enjoyed working on cars and motors.

James is survived by his mother, Barbara Cornman, of Kittanning; brother, Michael Cornman, of Kittanning; sisters, Rosie Toy and Debbie Wolfe, both of Kittanning; sons, Jimmy Cornman and Richard (Brittany) Cornman, of Kittanning; grandsons, Cameron and Conner Toy, of Kittanning; granddaughter, Emma Cornman, of Kittanning; five nieces; and three nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Victor Cornman; and daughter, Heather Lynn Cornman.

Friends will be received on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, with Pastor Jimmy Edwards officiating.

Interment will be Cowansville Cemetery.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

