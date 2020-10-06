James W. Stitt, 71, of Ford City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born March 22, 1949, in Kittanning to the late William F. and Helen M. (Schall) Stitt.

He graduated in 1968 from Ford City High School. Jim worked for Jim Baum Trucking, Linde Air, George's Towing and was self employed in excavating and trucking. He retired in 2010.

He enjoyed camping, backhoe work, truck pulls, John Deere's, and his dogs Dutchie, Petey, Mason, QB, and Boone who will meet him at the Rainbow Bridge.

Jim enjoyed waving hello to everyone he knew in passing. He never forgot a birthday or an anniversary.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years whom he married Sept. 18, 1970, Janette A. (Heilman) Stitt; one daughter, Janene Stitt and Chris Bohon.

He is preceded in death by his parents William Stitt whom passed away in 1988 and Helen Stitt whom passed away in 2020 and a sister Virginia (Stitt) Schroeder whom passed away in 2017.

Services for Jim will be private and are under the care of Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to the Kittanning Township Volunteer Fire Department.

