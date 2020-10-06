1/
James W. Stitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James W. Stitt, 71, of Ford City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born March 22, 1949, in Kittanning to the late William F. and Helen M. (Schall) Stitt.

He graduated in 1968 from Ford City High School. Jim worked for Jim Baum Trucking, Linde Air, George's Towing and was self employed in excavating and trucking. He retired in 2010.

He enjoyed camping, backhoe work, truck pulls, John Deere's, and his dogs Dutchie, Petey, Mason, QB, and Boone who will meet him at the Rainbow Bridge.

Jim enjoyed waving hello to everyone he knew in passing. He never forgot a birthday or an anniversary.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years whom he married Sept. 18, 1970, Janette A. (Heilman) Stitt; one daughter, Janene Stitt and Chris Bohon.

He is preceded in death by his parents William Stitt whom passed away in 1988 and Helen Stitt whom passed away in 2020 and a sister Virginia (Stitt) Schroeder whom passed away in 2017.

Services for Jim will be private and are under the care of Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to the Kittanning Township Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information please visit: snydercrissman.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved