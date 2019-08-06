Home

Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
James Wilbur Rankin Jr. Obituary

James Wilbur Rankin, Jr., 92, of Saxonburg, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at his home.

Born on Sept. 25, 1926, in Indiana, Pa., he was the son of the late James Wilbur Rankin, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Orr.

James served in the Marines in World War II. He worked as truck driver for himself, Pettigrew Trucking, Rutledge Trucking, and Wayne Sell Trucking, until he retired at 80 years old. James loved to go to Lernerville, for the races and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are his loving children: Patty (Dave) Brown, of Elderton, Paul (Shirley) Rankin, of Renfrew, Brenda (Wayne) McCormick, of Cabot, Maryann (John) Harris, of Mars, James (Lois) Rankin, III, of Butler, Gary (Sheila) Rankin, of Renfrew,

Andy (Jason) Rankin, of Mechanicsburg, and Ritchie (Tracy) Rankin, of Butler; 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice May Rankin, who passed away March 27, 2019; a son, Johnny Rankin; a great-granddaughter, Sarai Neel; two sisters; and and one brother.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home, Inc., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. Services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.

