James Wylie Tarr, 80, of Adrian, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Health and Rehabilitation Center in Kittanning.

He was born July 2, 1938, in Kittanning, a son of the late Robert W. and Mary Elizabeth (Southworth) Tarr.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator for C.H. Snyder and R&P Coal. Jim was a charter member of the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Dept.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Irene (Shaffer) Tarr, of Adrian; son, James R. Tarr, Sr., and wife Leslie, of Adrian; daughter, Kristen Peat and husband Brady, of Kittanning; granddaughter, Marene Tarr, of Adrian; grandson, James R. Tarr, Jr., and wife Jennifer, of Adrian; great-grandchildren, Kolton, Kolby and Kole Peat and Jayden, Jaysa and Jenelle Tarr; sister, Mariella Snyder and husband John; brother, Richard Tarr and wife Dora; and brother, William Tarr.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Janet Lingenfelter, Judy Shields and Connie Tarr; and brothers, Robert F. Tarr and David G. Tarr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Interment will be in St. Mark's Cemetery in Adrian.

For more information, visit www.snydercrissman.com.