Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Michael's Lutheran Church
2264 Garretts Run Road
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 842-8921
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Lutheran Church
2264 Garretts Run Road
Ford City, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Michael's Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie L. Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jamie L. Gray Obituary

Jamie L. Gray, 41, of Hacker Valley, W. Va., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

She was born on Nov. 8, 1978, in New Kensington, to Larry McKee, of Washington, Pa., and Betty (Miller) McKee, of Shelocta.

Jamie was a 1997 graduate of the Lenape Vo-Tech computer science program. She earned her Associate's degree in Information Technology from Bradford Business School and then earned her Bachelor's degree at Point Park University. She worked as a systems analyst at Healthcare Management Solutions in Fairmont, W. Va.

Jamie worked from home, which allowed her to be with her daughters, at all of their activities. She re-established the Girl Scout Program in the Hacker Valley area, and was a board member of the Holly River State Park. Jamie loved outdoor activities, hiking, kayaking and hunting. Adi and Sadie shared their mother's love for the outdoors. Jamie and Wally purchased a farm in Hacker Valley, on the Holly River. She was passionately acquiring animals to populate the farm. Jamie was also a gardener, who preserved and canned her own food. She had an active greenhouse, where she was busy raising plants for the spring.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend, who will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her.

Her memory will be cherished by her parents; her loving husband, Walter "Wally" Gray; two daughters, Adi and Sadie, both at home; grandmother, Shirley Claypool, of Shelocta; sister, Mary McKee, of Ford City; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Jamie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Todd Claypool.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of memorial services held in Jamie's honor at noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 2264 Garretts Run Road, Ford City, PA 16226 with the Rev. Barbara Love officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Jamie's honor to Holly River State Park, 680 State Park Road, Hacker Valley, WV 26222.

To send a condolence to Jamie's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -