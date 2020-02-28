|
Jamie L. Gray, 41, of Hacker Valley, W. Va., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 8, 1978, in New Kensington, to Larry McKee, of Washington, Pa., and Betty (Miller) McKee, of Shelocta.
Jamie was a 1997 graduate of the Lenape Vo-Tech computer science program. She earned her Associate's degree in Information Technology from Bradford Business School and then earned her Bachelor's degree at Point Park University. She worked as a systems analyst at Healthcare Management Solutions in Fairmont, W. Va.
Jamie worked from home, which allowed her to be with her daughters, at all of their activities. She re-established the Girl Scout Program in the Hacker Valley area, and was a board member of the Holly River State Park. Jamie loved outdoor activities, hiking, kayaking and hunting. Adi and Sadie shared their mother's love for the outdoors. Jamie and Wally purchased a farm in Hacker Valley, on the Holly River. She was passionately acquiring animals to populate the farm. Jamie was also a gardener, who preserved and canned her own food. She had an active greenhouse, where she was busy raising plants for the spring.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend, who will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her.
Her memory will be cherished by her parents; her loving husband, Walter "Wally" Gray; two daughters, Adi and Sadie, both at home; grandmother, Shirley Claypool, of Shelocta; sister, Mary McKee, of Ford City; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Jamie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Todd Claypool.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of memorial services held in Jamie's honor at noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 2264 Garretts Run Road, Ford City, PA 16226 with the Rev. Barbara Love officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Jamie's honor to Holly River State Park, 680 State Park Road, Hacker Valley, WV 26222.
To send a condolence to Jamie's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.