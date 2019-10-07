|
|
Jane (Emma) Eddy, 96, of Ford City, passed away Oct. 5, 2019, at Premier Armstrong.
She was born Oct. 7, 1921, in Manor Township, to parents J. Donald Rupert and Sarah B. (Lerner) Rupert.
She was married to Edgar Eddy, who passed away on Sept. 16, 2008.
Eddy worked for Armstrong County Memorial Hospital for 26 years, before her retirement.
She attended Grace Lutheran
Church in Manorville, enjoyed playing cards, bingo, baking and embroidering.
Eddy is survived by sons James (Cathy) Eddy of Ford City, and William F. Eddy of Florida, six grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, son Thomas S. Eddy, sister Helen Smith, and brother William Frank Rupert, sister Janet Rupert, and brother Donald Rupert.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday Oct. 7, at Mantini Funeral Home at 701 Sixth Ave., in Ford City.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday Oct. 8, at Mantini Funeral Home, with Pastor Eric Damon officiating.
Internment will take place at Ford City Cemetery.
The family requests donations be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Manorville.