Jane Heilman Rupert passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the age of 109, at her residence in Desert Hot Springs, Calif.
She was born in Manorville, on May 15, 1910.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ted Rupert; parents, Harvey and Ida Heilman; brothers: William, Paul, Harvey, Jr., and Leard (Duff); and sisters, Mary Owen and Grace Mills.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice Fontaine; grandson, Carter Siverson (Mary Ann); great-grandchildren: Ryan, Lauren and Hayden Siverson, all of Minneapolis, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.
Jane graduated from Ford City High School in 1928, and went on to attend Duff's Business College in Pittsburgh, and work for local businesses. She married Ted Rupert in 1933, and they resided in Ford City, for 60 years – 15 of those years she worked at the Department of Public Assistance. She was an active member of Ford Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the choir and directed the children's choir for several years. She was an active volunteer at the Ford City Public Library for many years. She and Ted relocated to Desert Hot Springs, Calif., in 1993.
No services will be held, memorials may be made to the Ford City Public Library. Local funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.