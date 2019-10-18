|
Jane I. Picard, 98, of Kittanning, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center in Armstrong County.
Jane was born on June 11, 1921, in Cadogan, Pa., to Samuel McKnight and Sarah Eleanor (Raybuck) Smith.
Jane graduated from Brookville High School in 1938, the Kittanning Business School and the U.S. Naval School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was a Navy Wave and served as a Yeoman First Class during World War II. She also was a former Girl Scout Leader. She was a resident of Kittanning most of her life. She was first employed for five years as a secretary Kittanning branch of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Then from 1956, until her retirement in 1986, she was employed also as a secretary at the Administration building of the Armstrong School District. Jane was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Kittanning, Pa. She was active in her church and she sang in the church choir, taught Sunday school for many years, was Parish secretary in 1956, a member of the Order of St. Luke and for 50 years she was a member of the Altar Guild.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Albert E. Picard, Jr. and wife, Judith, of Manorville; his daughter, Janet Louise Prusasky and husband, Stephen, of Home, Pa.; grandchildren, Jeff Prusasky and wife, Tina, of Home, Pa., and Becky Prusasky, of Indiana, Pa.; and sisters-in-law, Marge Smith, of Brockway and Genevieve Smith, of Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. Albert E. Picard, Sr. who passed away on Oct. 14, 1998; brothers: Edward, Harry and Dale Smith; and sister-in-law, Adeline Smith.
Relatives and friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, with Pastor Jonathan Rosnick officiating. Interment will be in Kittanning Cemetery, Kittanning. Memorial contributions may be made in Jane's honor to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 112 N. Water St., Kittanning, PA 16201. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to Jane's family visit www.bauerfuneral.com.