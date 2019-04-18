Jane S. Sweeny, 97, of Freeport, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, while surrounded by her family, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights.

Jane was born in Slate Lick, on Nov. 21, 1921, a daughter of the late Emma (Keener) and James Addison Stewart, and was a 1940 graduate of Freeport High School.

She married Fred C. Sweeny in October of 1946. Mr. Sweeny passed away in 1968.

Jane worked as a secretary at Hallman Agency in Freeport, and Kittanning, for 15 years.

She had also worked for Schenley Distillery, Allegheny Valley Hospital as a payroll supervisor, and for Camerlo's Variety Store and Catering.

Jane was an active lifetime member of United Presbyterian Church of Freeport.

After heart surgery at the age of 82, Jane was very active in the Cardiac Rehab Program at AVH.

When the program ended, she joined Anytime Fitness in Natrona Heights.

Jane spent many hours exercising and socializing with the new friends she had made through those two programs.

She loved people, and almost everyone she met loved her right back.

Jane's warmth, compassion, and wonderful sense of humor were just a few of her special qualities.

Her greatest joys were her family, her friends and sports, but not always in that order!

However, each gave her hours and hours of pleasure and yes, sometimes frustration! But her love for all never wavered. Jane will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by her son, Roger W. Sweeny, of Freeport. She is also survived by her daughter, Deborah (Thomas) Keyes, of Canandaigua, N.Y. and her daughter, Denise Sweeny (Howard Barash), of New York, N.Y. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Taylor and Addison Barash.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Jane is preceded in death by her five brothers, Glenn, William, Charles, and Harold Stewart, and Richard Stewart Jackson, as well as her sister, Eleanor McMillin.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 19, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Redmond Funeral Home Inc., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the United Presbyterian Church of Freeport, with Pastor Adam Clever officiating. Graveside services will be held at the McVille Union Cemetery in South Buffalo Township, weather permitting. The family requests donations to any in Jane's memory. To send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.