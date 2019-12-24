|
Janet Eileen (Boarts) Pyle was born June 27, 1940, to Charles and Beatrice (Mc- Munn) Boarts, and passed away in her sleep on Dec. 18, 2019.
She was married to Ted "Doshus" Pyle for 53 years, before his passing in March of 2016.
Janet was the mother of Jeffrey (Michele) Pyle of Ford City, Stacey (Todd) Johnson of Brooksville, Fla., and Susan (Ed) Black, who passed away in June of 2015.
She was the grandmother of Dr. Tanner Johnson of Aurora, Colo., Ted Johnson of Jacksonville, Fla., Lauren Pyle of Boston, Mass., and Katherine Pyle of Ford City. She is also survived by her sisters-inlaw, Shirlee Boarts and Carole (Pyle) Troup; nephews, Shawn (Michele) Fisher, TJ (Amber) Troup, Johnathon Troup, and Kristopher Troup; and niece Amy (Ben) Huska. Her nephew and niece, David and Denise Boarts, helped her greatly in her declining health, and were seen by Janet as her own children. Janet also had many cousins, with whom she had great relationships.
Janet was a proud member of the FCHS Class of 1958, and an all-state French Horn player, earning her a lifetime nickname, "Fluter."
She graduated cum laude from Indiana State Teachers College (IUP) in 1962, and began her 32-year career as an English teacher, mainly at FCHS, from which she retired in 1996.
Janet genuinely enjoyed working with generations of our young people and made many lifetime friends from her fellow faculty. She was a lifetime member of Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church.
In her retirement, she took up painting and gave away many of her slates and water color greeting cards.
Janet and Ted traveled extensively whale watching in Alaska and Maine and visiting more than 30 states frequently displaying her work at craft shows.
She was an avid reader and loved attending her grandchildren's events.
Janet enjoyed gardening, card club, lunching with friends, Steeler Sunday, Stanley's hot sausages and her class reunions.
She was a supporter of the Progressive Workshop and Orphans of the Storm and always kept food on her table in case anyone should visit.
Janet is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Theodore Pyle; a brother, Richard "Tank" Boarts; a niece, Mary Boarts; and a daughter, Susan Black.
Janet's viewing will be from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where her services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, with Rev. Marty Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Ford City Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.