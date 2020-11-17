Janet (Guthrie) George, 85, of Worthington, died on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Kittanning Care Center. She was born on Aug. 31, 1935, in Ford City, to the late Tomer H. and Grace L. (Klingensmith) Guthrie.

She was a CNA for 46 years. Janet was a very active member of Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Ford City, where she also was a member of Legion of Mary and the Catholic Daughters of America.

She leave behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Theresa (Mitchell) Murray, of Worthington; grandson, Tyler (Megan) Gongda, of Spokane, Wash., grandson, Andrew Jeffrey Lerner, of Worthington, granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Murray, of Ambridge, grandson, Charles Sirwell Murray, of Worthington and grandson, Anthony Joseph Murray, of Worthington; greatgrandson, Gwydion James Gongda; sister, Mary Henry, of Penn Hills, sister, Grace Taylor, of Kittanning and sister, Nancy Crissman, of Vandergrift.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers: Merle, Donald, Wesley, Tomer, Hugh and James, in infancy; and sisters: Alma Odrechowski, Dorothy Frazier and Moss Flick.

Burial in Ford City Cemetery will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington.

