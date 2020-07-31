Janet I. (McPherson) Walter, 72, of Kittanning, died on Thursday July 30, 2020, in ACMH Hospital.

She was born on May 24, 1948, in McKeesport, to the late Clyde and Irene McPherson.

Janet was a housewife and a secretary. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kittanning.

Janet was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved taking care of wildlife in her yard.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Roy C. Walter; son and daughter in-law, Mark A. and Patty Walter, of Kittanning; and brother, Clyde E. McPherson, of Liberty Borough.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother.

No public viewing or services will be held. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to JW.org.

The Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning is assisting the family with their arrangements. For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.