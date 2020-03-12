Home

Janet L. Smith, 74, of Ford City, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Our Family House Personal Care Center, Ford City.

She was born Feb. 19, 1946, in Kittanning, daughter of Harold and Blanche (Fiscus) Say.

Janet was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Kittanning. She worked for Armstrong Care, retiring in 2011. She was a life social member of the Ford City Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of the Kittanning Elks.

She enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting, reading, doing crossword puzzles and going to Florida. Surviving are three daughters: Judy (Ed) Germy, of Ford City, Karen (Mike) Shearer, of Kittanning and Beth (Bart) Rothen, of Ford Cliff, grandchildren: Nikki (Marc) Schneider, Eddy (Emily) Germy, III, Celine Germy, Heather Stiles, Gabby Shearer and Dylan Smith; great-grandchildren: Molly Schneider, Margot Schneider, Ellie Germy, Elena Germy and Eliza Germy; brother, Richard

(Peggy) Say, of Ford City; sister, Caroline Baker, of Florida; brother, James K. (Eva) Say, of Ford City. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mervin L. Smith; one sister, Betty L. Baker; and one brother, Fred Say.

Friends will be welcomed from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday with the Rev. Matt Cornman officiating.

Interment will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.welchfh.com.

