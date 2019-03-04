Janet Loraine (Steele) Ulisky, 79, of Worthington, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at her home.

She was born May 27, 1939, in Butler to the late Lloyd Ralston and Alice Belle (Emminger) Steele.

Janet was retired from Moonlight Mushrooms.

She enjoyed camping, traveling and playing bingo.

Janet also liked flower gardening and going to the casino.

Most of all, she loved spending time her with family.

Janet is survived by her daughter: Cindy Milliken, of Worthington; and sons: Ronald (Martha) Ulisky, of Worthington, and Donald (Sandy) Ulisky, of California; grandchildren: Aaron Milliken, of Kittanning, Devin Milliken, of Worthington, Nick Ulisky, of Madison, Wisc., Bradley (Christie) Ulisky, of California, and Shannon (Chris) Flick, of Ford City; great-granddaughters: Adilynn Milliken, Charlotte Flick and Taylor Milliken; and great-grandsons: Shayne Milliken, Paul Flick and Travis Flick; sister-in-law: Joann Steele; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Paul Donald Ulisky; brothers: William, Walter, James, Lloyd Jr., Andrew and John Steele; and sisters: Goldie Dunlap, Mary McClure and Hazel Shaffer.

A private memorial service with family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington. For more information, or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com