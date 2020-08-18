Janice Wagner, 69, of Ford City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born Oct. 21, 1950, in Kittanning, to Thomas A. and Eleanor J. Claypool Ondrusek.

Janice was a retired insurance adjuster.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Janice enjoyed genealogy and researching her family tree.

She was a lifelong resident of her community

Survivors include sisters, Diane and Fred Gatchell, of Elizabethtown, Pa., and Joan Pezzana, of Manorville; brother, Thomas R. Ondrusek, of Ford City; nephew, Thomas J. Ondrusek; niece, Allison Ondrusek; and great-nephew, Caz Hannold.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

As for her wishes, private services were held.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.