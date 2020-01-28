|
|
Jared "Moose" Davignon, 27, of Kittanning, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
He was born July 15, 1992, in Kittanning.
Jared attended West Kittanning Grace Brethren Church. He was a big teddy bear that everybody loved. Jared also enjoyed working on cars.
He is survived by his parents, Rodney Roger Davignon, Sr., and Robin (Smith) Davignon; his siblings: Brent, Daniel, Cody and Kendra Davignon; a nephew, Eric Davignon; his maternal grandmother, Margaret Orton; his paternal grandparents, Rod Davignon, Sr., and Sandra Davignon; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his dog, Manson, who was his buddy.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harvey Smith, Sr.
Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Larry Edwards officiating.
Interment will be private.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.